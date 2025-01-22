The Civil Guard has arrested Valencia to a suspected jihadist who was immersed in a radicalization process through the consumption of content disseminated by the self-proclaimed Islamic State and, in Ceuta to a fighter returned from Syria who tried to access Spain irregularly.

The two arrests occurred in the early stages of 2025, as reported this Tuesday by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

The one arrested in the province of Valencia I had been watching propaganda with a terrorist narrative for several years constantly. Content that, in many cases, could be found on internet platforms recently eliminated after an international operation in which specialist agents from the armed institute participated.

The actions have been carried out under the supervision of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 and the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court. After going to court, it has been decreed admission to prison.

For his part, the foreign fighter, of Tunisian nationality, was detained in Ceuta when intended to access Spanish territory irregularly after an investigation revealed that he had moved to Syria in 2016 in order to join terrorist groups. In a device coordinated with the Central Expulsion Group of the National Police, the suspect has been expelled to Tunisia.