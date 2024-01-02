Entry cut to the 'freedom festival'. At nine in the morning this Tuesday, the Civil Guard established a permanent control at the main access to the Fuente Álamo speed circuit, where the 'rave' is held. The other existing passage through the Los Almagros pond area is guarded by another Benemérita patrol.

Of the total of almost 100 agents deployed, about twenty are stationed about a hundred meters from the entrance to the party. Access is cut off and those who leave the facilities are tested for alcohol and drugs. Traffic officers have registered 12 complaints for drug tests. For their part, the civil guards prevent the passage of anyone who is not the owner of a property in the area or a worker in the companies around Los Paganes, a Fuente Alamera district of two hundred residents where some eight thousand people attend the 'rave' to welcome 2024 and which began last Saturday.

So far, there is one Brazilian national arrested for drug trafficking, from whom 90 doses of LSD and 4.1 grams of the same liquid substance have been seized. In addition, as reported by the Government Delegation, citizen security personnel have registered 17 complaints for drug possession and another to the Road Safety Law.

The objective, as the troops explained, is to prevent the arrival of more people and cut off supplies. Inside, however, it seems that the installation of this device was already in place and both attendees and organizers have provided themselves with food and drink to last several days. This is according to a young woman from Granada, who arrived with her English boyfriend last Sunday in a van loaded with food. «We knew that they could control it sooner or later. It already happened last year in the edition of the 'Big Fucking Party' that was held in La Peza, a town in my province, Granada. That's why we come prepared, to hold out until January 6 or 7.” The agricultural area where this illegal party takes place, about 12 kilometers from the urban center of Fuente Álamo, is completely taken over by vans, trucks, caravans and vehicles arriving from different parts of Spain and Europe.

At eight in the morning on Tuesday, the party seemed to be at its lowest hours. In the venue there are five sound towers where DJs play the music styles typical of these illegal celebrations such as trance, techno, hardcore, hardstyle and progressive, among others.

Despite the hour, several groups were stationed in front of the towers, on the circuit road and moved freely to the rhythm of the sonic roar. Despite appearing to be an improvised party, there is a certain organization within the venue, with free entry and with stands selling hamburgers, beers, pizzas and even sofas for those who want to rest for a while. There are also signs reminding attendees that they must pick up the trash they leave behind and dozens of bags are accumulated on the edges of the circuit road.

This Tuesday marks the third day of the holiday without any incidents being recorded. “The profile of those attending these types of illegal parties is not violent in nature,” recalls an agent. There is no intention for the music to stop either. At least it is not expected to be like this until after Three Kings' Day, as the organizers, whose identity is unknown, already warned through a WhatsApp message received by those attending the illegal macro party.

The illegal party was detected last Saturday, when the first attendees broke the lock on the main door of the publicly owned facilities and began to introduce vehicles. By mid-afternoon on Sunday there were already more than 5,000 people. The expected influx was 15,000 people until Three Kings Day, although the Civil Guard device may dissuade those who were planning to attend from doing so. «My brother and his friends were on the way. They were going through Albacete, but I called them to tell them that there is a control that prevents access and they are thinking about whether to continue the trip or not,” explains Carmela, an attendee at the 'rave'.

For now, the idea of ​​a forced eviction is ruled out due to the multitude of people there and because it is unfeasible, “it can cause greater damage than what is intended to be avoided,” says a civil guard from the checkpoint.