Home page World

Press Split

The amount of tipping in hotels depends on the length of stay, but how much is appropriate to tip for services such as room or cleaning service?

Tipping in restaurants is common, especially if guests are satisfied with the food and service. According to common practice in Germany, five to ten percent of the invoice amount is usual. But what about tips in hotels, especially for room or cleaning service? By the way: these are the most expensive hotel suites in the world.

Tip size for hotel stays: How much is usual?

Important to know: Flat rates for tips have been established in hotels, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). For example, according to Linda Kaiser, deputy chairwoman of the German Etiquette Society, one to two euros per delivery is common for room service. However, if you are particularly satisfied or have excellent service, the tip can be higher. A tourist in Saint-Tropez even gave a waitress a tip of 500 eurosHow NEXTG.tv reported.

The appropriate amount to tip at a hotel varies depending on the length of your stay, reports stuttgarter-nachrichten.de. The guideline is one to two euros per night. Even for shorter stays, such as weekend trips, the tip should not be less than five euros.

With the tip you can also leave a small note politely thanking you. © imago stock&people

Placement of tips for cleaning staff in the hotel

According to expert recommendations, it is best to leave a tip for the cleaning staff directly in the room, for example on the pillow. A small thank you note can complement the tip.

Even if you were dissatisfied with the service in the restaurant or hotel, the German Etiquette Society does not recommend that you stop tipping immediately. Instead, you should give the staff a second chance, as employees are not always responsible for inadequacies.

Tipping in various industries – usually with a maximum limit

In industries where the acceptance of tips is permitted, it must be unconditional and not taken as a form of consideration in order to avoid misunderstandings regarding bribery.

For the safety of their employees, many companies have implemented a cap on tips to avoid accusations of bribery.