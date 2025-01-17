The public body gives the socialists 31.8% of the votes, compared to the 29.7% of the ballots that the popular ones would get



01/17/2025



Updated at 12:43 p.m.





The January barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS) continues to grant victory in a hypothetical general election to the PSOE, although it cuts the distance between the PSOE and the PP to 2.1 points, at a time when the open cause is escalating against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, investigated for revealing secrets of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend, and the Government accuses the lack of understanding with the partners of Junts and its leader, the escaped Carles Puigdemont, who this Friday ordered the suspension of negotiations with the PSOE.

The latest survey by the public body directed by José Félix Tezanos, whose field work was carried out between January 2 and 9 based on 4,024 interviews, gives 31.8% of the votes to the PSOE, compared to 29.7% for the ballots that the PP would get.

(NEWS IN PREPARATION)