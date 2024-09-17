The Central District Attorney’s Office reported that the official number of fatalities in the accident that occurred yesterday on the Chihuahua-Juárez highway is six people.

The accident occurred at kilometer 33+500 of the aforementioned highway.

The vehicle involved in the accident is a 2014 Nissan Versa, maroon in color.

The six victims, three men (one of them a minor) and three women (one a minor), were traveling in the car at the time of the crash.

The bodies of two men, a woman and a minor were left inside the vehicle with no vital signs.

Initially, four fatalities were reported, but when the vehicle was moved, two additional bodies were discovered.

The accident occurred at kilometer 34 of the highway, and the first to arrive at the scene were paramedics from Ángeles Blancos and firefighters, who confirmed the deaths of the people.

Members of the National Guard went to the site to take note of the accident, while personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office were in charge of removing the bodies.

Authorities are currently working on identifying the victims.