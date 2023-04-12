The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has submitted to public information the restoration projects of the Ramblas del Beal and Las Matildes, with a joint budget of almost 9.5 million euros, with the aim of reducing the risk of flooding and achieve the environmental improvement of both channels, thus minimizing the impact on the Mar Menor.

The Rambla del Beal project, in the municipality of Cartagena, has a works budget of 3,893,933 euros to undertake the hydrological-forest rehabilitation and reduce the risk of flooding and environmental improvement of the mining ravines.

The works defined in the project deal with actions that favor the reduction of flow speeds and facilitate sedimentation, reports the CHS. These techniques consist of recovering or generating floodplains where the flows laminate, recovering the morphology of the channels (both to increase their capacity, and therefore their laminating function), revegetating the slopes of the channels and their banks (so that they reduce erosion and flow velocities) and build hydrological correction structures with objectives similar to lamination zones where the physiography of the channel does not allow the use of these other techniques.

These actions are carried out in development of what is contemplated in the Framework of Priority Actions for the recovery of the Mar Menor, and are the continuation of those already contemplated in the aforementioned boulevard in the exclusive area of ​​the Hydraulic Public Domain. This initiative is within the framework of Miteco’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTP), the basin organization points out.

Assets and expropriated rights



The Rambla de Las Matildes project has a budget of 5,469,329 euros. The CHS publishes the list of assets and rights affected by the expropriation necessary to execute the works. As in the previous case, the General Directorate of Water of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco) through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has published the public information file of the hydrological-forest restoration project to reduce flood risk and environmental improvement in said boulevard.

The works consist of actions that favor the reduction of flow speeds and facilitate the sedimentation of drags. These actions seek to recover or generate flood-prone areas where the flows laminate, recover the morphology of the channels (both to increase their capacity, and therefore their laminating function), revegetate the slopes of the channels and their margins (in order to reduce erosion and flow velocities) and build hydrological correction structures with objectives similar to lamination zones where the physiography of the channel does not allow the use of these other techniques.

These actions in the Las Matildes boulevard are the continuation of those already undertaken, in a first phase, by the basin organization in the part of the boulevard that corresponded to the Hydraulic Public Domain, and which contemplated the creation of 11 dams of lamination, as well as the improvement of the channel and plant restoration with native species and whose works are close to completion.