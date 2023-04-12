Other than the economic factors associated with the repercussions of inflation rates hitting the world, and the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and then the war in Ukraine on the global economy, especially the most fragile economies, there are other reasons that drive the growth of the used goods market in general, the most important of which is the growing awareness of sustainable shopping habits.

Online resale platform ThredUp estimates that the global used clothing market is expected to nearly double by 2027, to reach $350 billion, as companies adapt more circular business models and consumers become more environmentally conscious.

The global used clothing market is expected to grow three times faster on average than the global clothing market in general.

Second-hand goods experienced strong growth in 2022 by 28 percent, reaching $177 billion.

By 2024, it is expected that 10 percent of the global apparel market will consist of used clothing.

This market in the United States is expected to reach $70 billion by 2027.

US resale will grow exponentially in 2023, at 26 percent, and the momentum continues into 2024, with a growth rate of 33 percent.

Online resale is the fastest growing segment of the used goods market in the United States.

Online resale is expected to reach $38 billion by 2027, a growth rate twice as fast as second-hand products in general.

Cheaper alternatives in light of the economic crisis

For his part, economist Hossam Ayesh identifies, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, a number of basic factors that drive many to search for suitable and cheaper alternatives for many needs, including clothing, and the most prominent of these factors:

High rates of inflation.

The supply chain crisis since the Corona pandemic and the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Declining economic growth rates (the IMF has lowered its growth forecast to 2.38 percent in 2023).

And he continues: “All of this means that the rate of people’s income from the gross domestic product at the level of countries and at the global level will decline, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where foreign exchange reserves and local revenues that you get can hardly contribute to providing a minimum level of food requirements.” And sometimes there are famines and deaths resulting from it, for reasons related to the fact that these countries find themselves helpless in light of the high interest rates and in light of the decline in their ability to borrow due to the high cost and the high cost of their debt that they are supposed to fulfill.

The Jordanian economist points out that “there are countries and societies that suffer from bankruptcy and may stop paying and enter into the unknown of living.

Used clothing prices

However, Al-Ayesh points out at the same time that the matter is not limited to developing countries only, but may also be in developed countries, where the sector constitutes a kind of alternative to needs in this field, although the sector was not spared from price increases, as follows:

Prices of bales or used clothes have gone up in the world due to the high cost of transportation.

Some countries impose customs duties and special taxes in view of their needs for these revenues to support their resources.

However, for other brands and products of clothing in the market, “used clothes” or “bales” remain cheaper, and it is possible to buy them.

He explains that the used clothing trade is a global trade, and there are major markets in different capitals and cities, whether they are in low-income, poor or developing countries as well as developed countries, where there are markets that sell these products and commodities and there are buyers and there are those who compete to buy some of what is in these bales Considering that some of them are international brands or “microfiber”, sellers in developed countries may not be able to market them in their season and need to renew these products, and therefore they sell them either at cost or sometimes at less than that, and thus opened a global market for bales.. He summarizes his speech by saying: :

The bale market is an active global market.

I do not think that there is a country without it in the world, big and small.

I believe that this type of trade may flourish more in the coming periods, given a number of factors (fears of recession, low incomes, and declining job opportunities).

environmental effects

On the other hand, while the demand for used goods is considered among the alternatives that some resort to in light of the decline in purchasing power and with the arrangement of spending priorities for families, the aforementioned ThredUp report warned of another impact of the growth of this sector, which is related to the environmental aspect.

The report explains how buying used clothes reduces the environmental impact of buying fashion, and that wearing used clothes instead of new clothes reduces carbon emissions by an average of 25 percent, especially since resale also has the potential to reduce the production of new clothes. Many young people tend to this trend recently.