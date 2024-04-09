Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 12:27











The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) plans to reverse the situation of extraordinary drought decreed in the basin at the beginning of May, according to sources from the organization through social networks. Specifically, the latest shortage index published by the CHS Technical Drought Office is at the limit of normality, although it remains on pre-alert.

If the current situation is reversed, the official scenario for the Segura basin would be “prolonged drought.” The Permanent Drought Commission of the demarcation will meet at the end of this month to analyze the hydrological situation.