Live broadcast | Decisions from the European Court of Human Rights on climate change: Switzerland violated human rights

The European Court of Human Rights rejected the climate change lawsuits of a former French mayor and Portuguese youth.

European The Human Rights Court (EIT) has issued the first three decisions in which it takes a position on climate change. According to the EIT, the Swiss government has violated some human rights because it has not done enough in the fight against climate change, they say Deutsche Welle and France24.

The complaint concerning Switzerland is about a case pursued by a Swiss non-governmental organization. According to the organization, the Swiss authorities have failed to protect the climate in a way that endangers their health.

Instead, the EIT rejected the climate change-related lawsuits of a French ex-mayor and Portuguese youth.

The ex-mayor the lawsuit demanded that the French government do more in the effort to combat climate change. The complaint was driven by the former mayor of the coastal commune of Grande-Synthe in northern France. He claimed that the inadequate actions of the French state put the municipality at risk of sinking into the sea.

The Portuguese youth's lawsuit demanded that the governments of more than 30 European countries meet international obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The complaint was driven by a group of young people who started to act because of the strong wildfires that raged in the country in 2017. In addition to Portugal, all other EU countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Great Britain and Russia were the opposing parties in the appeal.

Catarina dos Santos Mota, who participated in the Portuguese youth lawsuit, spoke to the media after the decision on Tuesday in Strasbourg.

In lawsuits it has been about whether the climate measures enacted by the governments of European countries are sufficient or whether they violate the European Convention on Human Rights and the right to life mentioned in it.

The decisions of the Human Rights Court are binding on all its member countries, which also includes Finland.

The EIT, located in Strasbourg, France, is the highest court of appeal in Europe, and it only hears cases that have gone through all the judicial levels in their home countries.

of EIT the decisions are the first in which the court takes a position on climate change. Therefore, they were considered in advance as potentially significant legal precedents.

Lawyer of the NGO Global Legal Action Network (GLAN). Gerry Liston estimates in advance that the court's positions may mark a turning point in the “struggle for a viable future”.

“A win in any one of the three cases could be the most significant legal settlement regarding climate change since the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement,” Liston said, according to the news agency AFP, before learning about the outcome of the settlements.