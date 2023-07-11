The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has published the project for hydrological correction and lamination actions in the Cobatillas boulevard within the municipalities of San Javier and Murcia. The works proposed by this project, whose substantive body is the General Directorate of Water of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), are intended to reduce the effects that flooding from the Cobatillas boulevard causes in certain areas of both municipalities.

Specifically, the projected actions aim to mitigate the magnitude and effects of the floods, improve the hydrological regulation capacity of the basin from the watercourse to the boulevard, as well as the correction and stabilization of its channel. The project will also control the processes of erosion, transport and sedimentation and will reduce the solids carried by rainwater.

For this, there are projected eight lamination and hydrological correction dams, in the tributary channels to the Cobatillas boulevard: Grajera ravine, Agua ravine and Las Higueras boulevard. It also contemplates the creation of a controlled storage area (ZAC) that contributes both to the rolling effect of floods and to the security of the dike system.

The works include the restoration of part of the flood surface of the ZAC, with the formation of a new forest environment that contributes to the extension of the area of ​​influence of the eagle owl, restoring part of its natural ecosystem.

Likewise, the works contemplate the conditioning and restoration of the three existing dykes in the bed of the Rambla de Cobatillas with environmental improvement interventions in different sections of its bed, which will expand both its hydraulic capacity and protection against erosion. The project will also eliminate alien species with clearing of the reeds and renaturation of native vegetation.

Expropriations



For all these reasons, the CHS has made public the detailed list of assets and rights whose expropriation is considered necessary; all of this in order to formulate the allegations deemed appropriate in relation to the project and the assets and rights to be expropriated.

The Cobatillas boulevard correction and lamination project is one of the actions foreseen in the Framework of Priority Actions to recover the Mar Menor. All interested entities and individuals may address the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, by writing and within a period of 20 days from its exposure in public information, made in the Official State Gazette (BOE) dated July 6, the allegations or observations that they deem pertinent in this regard.