Gisela Valcárcel surprised viewers during a link LIVE with “America today”, in which he said that he downloaded the popular dating application Tinder. The driver Janet Barboza He could not help but ask “Señito” if she had been accompanied to Italy by a lover and she did not rule out falling in love again. Likewise, she spoke about her new television program under the leadership of Adolfo Aguilar called “Which is the real one?”.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about her sentimental situation?

In a dynamic of questions with Gisela Valcárcel, one of the questions was: “Is it true that you have met your real ‘Romeo’?” which generated the attention of the drivers of “América hoy”, among them, that of his daughter Ethel Well.

However, the popular TV presenter denied that she had found her ‘Romeo’, but she did affirm that she was dating someone. “No, but I have met a man named Luis, which I cannot tell you. I haven’t met my ‘Romeo’, I always make friends, walking…”, he pointed.

Is Gisela Valcárcel still single?

“I’m fine, I’m just starting to date a bit. I’m fine alone, I’m super fine. Yes (I have seen the Tinder scammer), how would I recognize fakers? ”, Gisela Valcárcel narrowed down on her current state, referring to the identity theft seen in these dating apps.

Gisela Valcárcel is an icon of Peruvian TV. Photo: LR file

