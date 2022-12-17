Before a full theater, the traditional Christmas Gala was held, in which La Camerata Mazatlán, eight soloists (Alejandro Yépez, Anthony Murphy, Jorge Echagaray, Juan Fernando Martínez, Mariela Angulo, Marysol Calles, Patricia Pérez and Radha Mirillo) participated. ; the Ángela Peralta Choir and the Children’s Choir of the Institute of Culture, as well as ballet companies, which offered a simply spectacular show.

Magic night

The rich program began with I go with my lantern, Chrismas and Adeste fideles, melodies that are a tradition at Christmas. After that intro the magic began with the Camerata Mazatlan, which was directed by Sergio Freeman; which sang each piece that the soloists performed, while the spectators gave warm applause.

unforgettable evening

Magic and spirit took over the theater Angela Peraltawhen one of the most popular Christmas carols was sung Fish in the riverwith the voices of the sopranos Marysol Calles, Patricia Perez and Radha Murillo, who with powerful voices captivated the public. The evening continued with Tonight, The Drum Boy, Silent Night, and Bells Upon Bellswhich had the exquisiteness of the Choir, while the delicate chords of the musicians of the orchestra accompanied them.

Another of the musicals was in which the tenor Anthony Murphywho was accompanied by the Municipal School of Classical Balletwhich from the beginning managed to captivate the audience with It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The Mazatlan tenor Jorge Echeagaray captivated after going out dressed as Santa Claus to interpret the song Santa Claus is Coming to Towna fact that made people accompany chanting the popular piece.

After an hour and a half, the musical ended with God bless us everyone. Then all the artists went on stage and thanked the audience for each of their applause.