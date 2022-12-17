Ice hockey | Teemu Hartikainen’s confusing gimmick is spreading on social media

Hartikainen tried a special goal in the winning goal competition.

Lions lost to Sweden in the EHT tournament match in Fribourg, Switzerland with 3–4 goals after a winning goal contest.

The most confusing moment of the match was experienced in the competition for the winning goal, when Teemu Hartikainen tried the trick he had practiced. Hartikanen moved the puck with one hand and sent the puck towards the goal, but it went over.

“Creative, I have to admit,” the Swedish national team stated on their Twitter account.

Hartikainen told for MTVthat he had seen similar tricks on the internet and then started practicing them himself.

“That has been successful a few times in training,” Hartikainen said.

Now Hartikainen’s unusual painting attempt has started to spread on social media. The video transmitted by the Swedish national team alone has been viewed more than 600,000 times.