The mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, during the presentation, this Friday, of the Christmas activities. / AYTO. CARTAGENA

CR Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11:04



With the switching on of the lighting and the inauguration of the municipal Nativity scene, Christmas activities begin this Saturday in Cartagena, ready to experience the first Easter without restrictions after the pandemic with more than 300 activities until next January 8. Music, children’s theater, the return of the preuvas to the Plaza del Rey and the chimes from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento for the entire Region through 7TV Region of Murcia are outstanding activities in the festive program.

It all starts today, at 6:30 p.m., with the switching on of the Christmas lights in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Thousands of light bulbs will be put into operation in the streets of the center, the expansion and the neighborhoods and councils. From the Palacio Consistiral, a brass band will go through the center until it reaches the Plaza de San Francisco, where at 7:30 p.m. the municipal Nativity Scene, made up of more than 700 figures, will open to the public.

schedule for today Lighting on:

At 6:30 p.m., in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Opening of the Bethlehem:

Inauguration at 7:30 p.m., in the Plaza de San Francisco.

Christmas Market:

At the Alfonso XII Dock, next to the flag. Opening at 8:30 p.m.

The Christmas market on the Alfonso XII Quay will also open today. It will do so at 8:30 p.m. In the presentation of the program, the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, explained that this space will have about twenty craft stalls, lighting, a children’s area, as well as a stage “through which emerging groups from Cartagena will pass, but there will also be activities for children and animations».

This year not only the offer of activities grows. The City Council also incorporates new spaces, such as the Plaza de España, the Parque de los Juncos and the Alameda, “so we will have a great offer distributed for nine squares,” according to Arroyo. The number of stages will also be greater in neighborhoods and councils, where there will be activities for children and families.

Christmas lighting will have “large elements, such as the star that has already been mounted in the Town Hall Square, and this increase will be especially noticeable in neighborhoods and towns, which will go from 35 to 51 large luminous elements”, highlighted the mayoress .

Children will be the stars, with more than 50 workshops and 60 theatrical, magic, puppet and storytelling activities aimed at them. The Plaza de España will host a toy library and 10 days of workshops in the morning and afternoon.

As for music, there will be concerts by Nunatak, the Happys, Stolen, Belter Soul and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. There will be no shortage of performances of traditional music, rondallas and gangs. The Grand Gala of Dance Stars will also be held for the first time, on December 27 at El Batel, organized by the Cartagena dancer José Carlos Martínez, director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The ride, along the same route



Those who attend the preuvas on December 30, in front of the Arsenal clock, will share out the thousand party favors and enjoy music.

Although one of the most outstanding activities of the program is the procession of the Three Kings. Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will arrive in Cartagena on the morning of January 5 and will tour the city in the afternoon. The procession will tour the Alameda, the Plaza de España and the entire Paseo de Alfonso XIII, until it reaches the submarine roundabout. It is the same itinerary released last year to guarantee interpersonal distances.