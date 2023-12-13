The Chinese brand OMODA has chosen the Noatum Automotive facilities in Autoterminal, in Barcelona, ​​to begin the national and European distribution of its products. In addition, it will establish logistics offices within these facilities to closely monitor all operations and ensure maximum efficiency in delivery times, and the satisfaction of official dealers and customers.

OMODA currently has its own official network of dealers that already has 32 locations in Spain alone and plans to expand to 80 in the first phase. For this reason, it is not ruled out to operate from other ports in Spain, such as Tarragona, Sagunto, Málaga or Pasajes.

OMODA has chosen Autoterminal Barcelona because it is an excellent land, sea and rail connection hub, with a strategic position on the European map and the capacity to receive large quantities of ro-ro cars (docks for 5 simultaneous ships).

Xavier Vázquez (CEO Noatum Automotive) and Danny Xia (Deputy General Manager European Region Chery International)



In addition, these facilities offer flexibility, car storage capacity (more than 40,000 spaces, even in covered silos), as well as highly specialized technical services to carry out value-added work.

This location could be used by OMODA to, in the future, extend its operations throughout Europe by sea transport to the Mediterranean countries and even by rail to the center of the continent. Always, with the aim of being sustainable throughout the value chain and minimizing CO2 emissions.