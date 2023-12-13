EU, Meloni's attack on Draghi – VIDEO

“I I think that politics is above all knowing how to dialogue and knowing how to dialogue with everyone. And I think this is also the way to give Italy a leading role. I was very struck by the fact that reference was made to the great statesmanlike gesture of my predecessor, Mario Draghidue to the fact that there was one photo on the train to Kiev with Scholz and Macron. It is clear to me that for some, foreign policy was simply about having photographs taken with France and Germany, even when you didn't bring anything home. I think that foreign policy is not made up of photographs. PI think Europe is 27. I think we should be able to talk to all 27 members of the European Union“, the words of Giorgia Meloni in response to the Chamber talking about Orban's veto on Ukraine's EU negotiations.

