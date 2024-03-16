Don't let it escape you! The Aeroméxico Blue Sale has already started, so this is your chance to find cheap flights to national and international destinations, as well as discounts on vacation packages and much more for your next trip.

From last 11 and until next March 18, 2024, You will have the opportunity to take advantage of unmissable offers for your next trip with the Blue Sale.

During this period, Aeroméxico deploys exclusive promotions on its various routes, covering destinations throughout Mexico and beyond.

It should be noted that Aeroméxico takes you to explore 59 national destinations but that's not all, with flights to 3 destinations in Canada, 21 in the United States, 7 in South America, 7 in Europe, 5 in Central America, 2 in the Caribbean and 1 in Asia, the whole world is at your fingertips.

Besides, the Aeroméxico Blue Sale includes special offers in its rewards program. With a 30% discount on selected routes to purchase your Aeroméxico Rewards Ticket; Likewise, you will have up to 40% discount on your Aeroméxico Rewards Ticket in the Economy Cabin.

During this period, you can also take advantage of your points to obtain this benefit on selected Aeroméxico routes, planning ahead to ensure the desired availability.

And for those who prefer comfort without sacrificing budget, round-trip flight + hotel packages offer up to 80% off accommodations.

Destinations in promotion with the Aeroméxico Blue Sale

Cheap flights with the Aeroméxico Blue Sale

From cosmopolitan San Francisco to the romantic canals of Amsterdam, the international destinations offered by Aeroméxico are varied and exciting:

– San Francisco: From $3,299 MXN

– Amsterdam: From $13,398 MXN

– Paris: From $13,240 MXN

– London: From $14,703 MXN

For those who want to explore the wonders of Mexico, Aeroméxico offers domestic flights from Mexico City to destinations such as Guadalajara, Acapulco, La Paz and Oaxaca, with prices starting from $840 MXN.