“Water is life, energy, it is very important, in sport in particular because we know that hydration is fundamental. Then for me even more so because I compete in water, be it the sea or a lake. I'm here to raise awareness of its value as much as possible.” Word of Alessandra Sensini, windsurfing legend, former vice president of CONI and testimonial of the Acea Run Rome The Marathon, scheduled for tomorrow in the capital, speaking from the presentation stage of the event at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Eur. You then underlined how: “An event like the Rome marathon is also good for the city that hosts it, not only for athletes, because it brings together everyone, from the smallest to the largest”.