Alice Scagni was aware of the danger, she had vented to her mother, pointing out the failure of the Mental Health Center to intervene

The trial continues in the case of Alice Scagni, the young mother who died at the hands of her brother Alberto Scagni. The man showed up at his sister’s house and ended his life with a knife.

The family has repeatedly denounced the lack of intervention by the police and the Mental Hygiene Service. Even on the same day of the crime, Alice Scagni’s father had called the authorities to report his son’s behavior, pointing out the threats that Alberto had told him over the phone. But nobody intervened.

During the process, it is a chat emerged between Alice and her mother Antonella Zarri. Messages written by the young mother, with which she pointed out to the parent his perplexity about the worsening of her brother Alberto and about the failure to intervene of the Mental Health Center.

Victim’s words that they could favor the complaint of the two parents and affect the criminal trial and the parallel lawsuit for omissions and lack of prevention against the Mental Health service and against the forces of order.

The young mother knew that Alberto was a danger

Alice Scagni knew very well that her brother Alberto was dangerous and that she had to be careful. That day she went out with her dog, leaving her husband and child safe at home. She found herself facing her brother, who showed no mercy. The brother-in-law saw the scene from the window and raised the alarm. He first shut himself up in the house, for fear that Alberto might enter and hurt his nephew as well, and then he took to the street, but he was now too late.

Shortly before, Alberto had called his father, demanded more money and asked where his sister and brother-in-law were. The investigations revealed a call from the parent, immediately afterwards, to the police. It was May 1, the agent on the other end of the phone explained to him that they could not intervene and that the following Monday he should have presented himself in the barracks for file a complaint.

Alice Scagni wanted to intervene to get her brother to help

Among the many messages sent to her mother, Alice Scagni forwarded her the text she had written, ready to be sent to the doctor: