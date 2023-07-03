France, another night of violence and clashes. 157 arrests and over 300 fires

It doesn’t stop there urban violence which has been paralyzing France since Tuesday. After the killing by a police officer of the 17-year-old boy Nahel the country is upside down between fires and guerilla scenes. Overnight there were 157 arrests, and over 350 fires on public roads with 297 vehicles catching fire and 34 buildings set on fire. A 24-year-old young firefighter died while he was trying to put out a fire in Saint-Denis. To deal with the violence in France, 45,000 policemen and gendarmes have been deployed.

In the wake of the protests, the French president Emmanuel Macron he asked his ministers to “do everything to ensure calm returns” after five nights in which the Hexagon it was set on fire by protests over the killing by an officer of a 17-year-old, Nahel. During the meeting at the Elysée, Emmanuel Macron asked his ministers to “continue to do everything to restore order and ensure a return to calm”, some participants in the meeting reported to the BFMTV broadcaster. The President of the Republic also told them that “the government must continue to stand by the policegendarmes, magistrates, clerks, firefighters, elected officials, who were mobilized day and night for five days”.

