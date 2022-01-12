Monterrey, one of the most powerful squads in the entire Liga MX, disappointed in its presentation at the Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Javier Aguirre drew goalless on matchday 1 against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at home. In his second match of the season, Rayados will visit Rayos del Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium. It is vital that the people of Monterrey begin to show their power from the first commitments of the tournament.
The albiazules, who were reinforced with Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro this semester, will seek to leave behind the poor display they showed last weekend. For the duel against Necaxa, Javier Aguirre would make some adjustments to his starting lineup. According to the most recent reports, Romo could make his debut as a Rayados player after overcoming the contagion of COVID-19.
Various reports indicate that Monterrey would play with the following players for the game against the Rayos:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defense: Stefan Medina, César Montes, Héctor Moreno and Sebastián Vegas.
Media: Celos Ortiz, Erick Aguirre and Luis Romo.
Forward: Maximiliano Meza, Vincent Janssen and Rogelio Funes Mori.
The match between Necaxa and Monterrey, corresponding to matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, will take place this Friday, January 14 at the Victoria Stadium. Monterrey is coming off a draw against Querétaro and the Rayos are coming off a loss against FC Juárez.
