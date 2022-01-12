Miguel Herrera has become a great critic of Santiago Solari, current technical director of Club América. ‘El Piojo’ has thrown sharp and incisive criticism against the Argentine strategist for his style of play, the decision not to have Sebastián Córdova for this semester and, recently, for his expulsion in the duel between Águilas and Puebla. Herrera, UANL Tigres technician, returned to the charge against Solari after this incident.
The feline strategist considered, in a press conference, that if he had been expelled, “it would be a national scandal.”
“I don’t know, I have no idea. The federation is the one that makes the decisions, what is clear to me is that if Miguel Herrera did that it would be a national scandal, but it is not. And whatever the federation decides. .. We are thinking about Tigres and changing our behavior to be better and better “
– Miguel Herrera in conference
Santiago Solari was sent off on the first day of the MX League, against the La Franja team, after entering the field of play to rebuke the referee Óscar Mejía. The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) announced that the Argentine coach was sanctioned with a suspension match.
Miguel Herrera has criticized that the Eagles strategist is judged with one parameter and he with another when the breaches of the regulations have been similar. This is just one more chapter in the Herrera-Solari rivalry, which has been promoted by the ‘Piojo’ side.
