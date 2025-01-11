Carlos Alcaraz will debut this Monday at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season and the only one that eludes him. The Murcian tennis player will try to conquer this great, and to do so, as he himself explained in a press conference, he has introduced changes in his game, such as a new mechanics in its service, which will be “more relaxed”, something that will help you not get so tense during some games.

“We knew that the serve was something we had to improve, that we had to do something. This movement is a little more relaxed, with the wrist more relaxed to see if I have a better rhythm”, explained the main Spanish candidate to dethrone Jannik Sinner as Australian Open champion.

“I think that’s going to help me. Playing more relaxed also avoids a lot of things during the game, “You’re not so tense, and then that takes its toll on your body,” added two days after its official premiere in the first major event of the season.

Likewise, that of El Palmar He also revealed that he increased the weight of his racket head by five grams to increase power without losing control in what is his most ferocious shot: the forehand.

“I played with a fairly low weight and we decided to try five grams and it felt pretty good. For me the most important thing was that I could move the ball just as well,” Alcaraz explained.

The current Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion once again remembered that his compatriot and fighter from the UFC Ilia Topuria was a great source of inspiration for him to find solutions in times of doubt.

“Seeing him with that confidence before each fight inspired me a lot. inspired me not to doubt myself and to know who I am,” revealed in a press conference that it was brought forward two hours compared to the initial schedule.

The Murcian tennis player was also asked about the innovation of the tournament regarding the new bench position at the foot of the field for the tennis players’ team. “Juanqui told me that it looks perfect and it is easy for me to communicate with them,” he revealed.

Finally, Alcaraz admitted that “to play against the best player in the world you need a different mentality” and that if he has a bad day “There is a 99% chance of losing the match,” in reference to his main rival, Jannik Sinner.