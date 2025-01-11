01/11/2025



In search of a satisfactory start to the year in LaLiga, similar to what happened in the Copa del Rey, the Real Betis appears this Saturday at the José Zorrilla Stadium, fiefdom of the Real Valladolidto measure themselves against the current bottom in match of the 19th daylast of the first round. With 25 points, ninth, are Manuel Pellegrini’s men, who after the defeat with Rayo Vallecano at home in the match that closed 2024 (1-1), will now try to add another victory away from home. Cordero Vega has been appointed to referee the clash between the Blanquivioletas and Verdiblancos with the support of Muñiz Ruiz in the VOR room.

He Betiswho next Wednesday faces the round of 16 tie against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, wants to maintain the good line of results achieved in recent weeks. In fact, among all competitions they have gone seven games without losing, although it is true that in LaLiga, the favorite of Pellegrinineeds one more plus in the form of points to get fully into the fight for sixth and fifth place.

Isco and Lo Celso

While waiting for signings, the Engineer has been left without Assane and Rui Silva, transferred to the Like 1907 and the Sporting of Portugalrespectively. The new additions to the Green and White squad, with five absent due to injury, are Bartra and Jesús Rodríguez. Everything indicates that Betis will play in Pucelana lands with a very starting eleven in which there will be no shortage of the presence of Isco and Lo Celso as generators of attacking football.

In his last three visits to Jose ZorrillaBetis credits a cup victory and two league draws. In the closest precedent, both teams tied at zero on the eighth day of the 2022-2023 season. The historical balance of confrontations in the First Division between these two teams and in the Valladolid field includes fifteen local victories, ten visitors and seven draws.

