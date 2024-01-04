Home page World

From: Marc Dimitriu

TV judge Frank Caprio received bitter news on his birthday: He is suffering from pancreatic cancer. His fans are shocked.

Providence, Rhode Island – The popular TV judge Frank Caprio from the USA shared the sad news with his fans via Instagram at the beginning of December. On his 87th birthday, of all days, he was diagnosed with cancer.

TV judge Frank Caprio suffers from pancreatic cancer – now asks fans for a favor

Caprio was informed by the court broadcast ““Caught in Providence,” which has been broadcast since 2015. A few years later, excerpts from the program also reached a wide audience worldwide via the Internet. His particularly humane and humorous way of dealing with the defendants made him very popular. He usually only judged people with minor crimes and did not deal with serious criminals – which meant he was often able to exercise leniency. Some of the videos of the court hearings have several million views on YouTube.

But now the defendants are no longer asking for a lenient sentence, but the judge is asking his fans to pray for him: “Everyone in their own way.” “One of the happiest days of the year for me is my birthday. I recently celebrated my 87th birthday and received many wonderful messages from around the world. But this birthday was different than any before,” he says in his video message. “Recently I wasn't feeling well and went for a medical check-up. I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.”

TV judge Frank Caprio is suffering from cancer – fans and celebrities are praying for him

He is being treated by a wonderful team of doctors, but he still prays to God: “I know it's a long road and I'm ready to fight as hard as I can.”

Capri thanks the fans for their sympathy and kind messages. Of course they are shocked by the news. A woman writes: “I'm in tears, I don't know how I can love a man so much that I've never met.” Celebrities like Khloé Kardashian also commented on his video on Instagram: “Sending you lots of love, health and Prayers!” (MD)