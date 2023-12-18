F1 drivers, as we know, all come from karting. This is the factory of champions who – increasingly younger – debut in F1 with a great deal of experience behind them. Just one fact to understand the matter: Verstappen (still a boy today) made his F1 debut at 17 years old. Fangio at 39…

So it is with some interest that we will follow the applications for registrations for the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy 2024 where ACI Sport will select the driver representing Italy with the advice of the Federal School. Since we are talking about very young people, we tell them that drivers who intend to apply must send their CV to [email protected]. But this selection will also be very tough: the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy in the 2024 edition will see the competition of 53 young talents for a potential representation of 53 countries, between 12 and 14 years old. All with the precise aim of giving young drivers the opportunity to get noticed and therefore continue their careers in karting or motorsport. Dreaming of Versrappen, of course. It is no coincidence that the FIA ​​Karting (cleverly) guarantees the sporting conduct of the tests on very famous circuits, together with other FIA Karting Championships with which the Academy Trophy shares coverage and media return.

And for Italy, the chosen driver will be selected by ACI Sport who will make use of the consultancy of the Federal School and, to this end, drivers who intend to apply must send their CV to [email protected] by Monday 8 January 2024.

There are three events on the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy race calendar: it starts on 25-28 April in France, Val d'Argenton, then on 20-23 June at the Slovak Karting Center (SVK) and on 1-4 August arrives in Kristianstad (SWE). With many new features that say a lot about the future of motorsport. Riders must be no less than 12 years old (or turning 12 during the year) and no more than 14 years old (not reaching 15 years before December 31 of the year in question). This is because we want to prevent young children from coming into contact with a world that is too demanding for them. And, at the same time, we try to avoid drivers with experience since those who have already obtained points in an FIA Karting European or World Championship OK-Junior event, in the previous year or in course.

And for this reason a driver can take part in the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy a maximum of two times, with the exception of the top three drivers in the general classification of the FIA ​​Karting Academy Trophy of any previous year, who are not allowed to participate a second time.

Not only that: one entry will be reserved for a female driver selected by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission. With the hope that sooner or later a representative of the fairer sex will arrive in F1 too.