The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile was launched from an area near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, towards the sea off the eastern coast of North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 kilometers.

A Japanese government official said that the missile launched by North Korea is an intercontinental missile with a range of more than 15,000 kilometers and can reach anywhere in the United States, according to Reuters.

The official added that the missile flew for approximately 73 minutes and fell into the sea west of Hokkaido.

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, citing government officials, reported that the missile reached an altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers.

Japan lodged a strong protest against North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Tokyo said it will continue close trilateral cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

Last week, South Korea's deputy national security adviser said North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month and declined to provide any details.

Today's missile launch came just hours after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile that traveled a distance of 570 kilometers and fell into the ocean.

North Korea followed this launch with a strongly worded statement in which it condemned the United States for orchestrating what it called a “prelude to nuclear war” after the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea on Sunday.

In Washington, the United States on Monday condemned North Korea's test of a ballistic missile this morning, describing it as a threat to its neighbors, according to what the US State Department announced.

“These launches violate several UN Security Council resolutions, as do other ballistic missile launches conducted by Pyongyang this year,” the ministry said.