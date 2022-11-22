The 7th episode of the anime Chainsaw Man It already saw the light, but with it came the first appearance of censorship. Since the animators chose to alter a scene between Denji and Himeno that in the manga is much more grotesque. Here we leave them and warn you of minor spoilers.

The situation that gave rise to the image occurred in the most recent episode of Chainsaw Man. After an event with the Infinity Devil, the demon hunters managed to escape. That is why they were celebrating that they were still alive to fight once more.

Prior to their escape, Himeno told Denji that she would give him a kiss if they managed to get out of their precarious situation. The hunter fulfilled her promise even though she did not in the way that everyone would imagine. Since due to the amount of alcohol he had ingested, he ended up vomiting in the protagonist’s mouth.

MAPPA, the studio in charge of its animation, had not fled from the bloodiest aspects of Chainsaw Man. But it seems that the regurgitated food is where the limit is set. Since in the manga the vomit comes out in all its ‘glory’, while here it is presented blurry.

We know many fans are against censorship, but there might be a consensus here that it was deserved. Do not believe it?

How many episodes of Chainsaw Man are left?

From the beginning it was said that the first season of Chainsaw Man It would have 12 episodes. Meaning we still have five to spend time with Denji, Power and company. In addition to that we can have a better idea of ​​what a second season will adapt.

Although at the moment a continuation of the anime has not been announced, it is quite certain that it will be. After all, there are still quite a few chapters of the manga that have not made the leap to TV. Not to mention that the animation is being very well received by the public. Where do you think this first season will end?

