Ambassador to London Kelin denied informal talks between Moscow and Kyiv on the end of the crisis

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin answered the question whether Moscow and Kyiv are holding informal talks on ending the conflict. He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

Kelin dismissed the existence of informal talks between Russia and Ukraine and explained that Kyiv is “very stubborn and under the illusion that it can win this war.” The Ambassador called these expectations pure illusion. “But Kyiv cannot refuse [поставок] weapons and funding from the West. This is a problem,” he said.