Monday, November 13, 2023, 18:34



| Updated 7:02 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The businessmen also wanted to leave black on white their opposition to all the investiture pacts that the PSOE has reached in recent days with Junts, ERC, PNV, BNG or CC, in addition to Sumar, to warn of the “worrying situation.” ” to …

This content is exclusive for subscribers