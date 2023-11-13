The office added on Monday that the toll since October 7 includes 4,630 children and 3,130 women.

In addition, officials say that more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population, numbering 2.3 million people, have fled their homes since the start of the war, while they live in difficult humanitarian conditions, due to their deprivation of water, electricity, food and medicines.

Gaza City, the largest urban area in the Strip, is the focus of the Israeli campaign aimed at eliminating Hamas, following its militants’ sudden incursion on October 7 into southern Israel.

The surprise attack killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, and Palestinian militants took about 240 hostage in Gaza.

Israel has so far rejected a ceasefire, while several countries are making great efforts to contain the worsening conflict and stop the violent attacks that have been ongoing for more than a month on the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that “active and intense negotiations” are underway, including Israel, Egypt, Qatar and the United States, regarding securing the release of more detainees, but it is not clear whether all of them are still alive.