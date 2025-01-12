The CEO of Sanitas, Iñaki Peraltapredicted that, if 1.5 million Muface mutual members joined the National Health System (SNS), an increase in waiting lists would be generated and, in his opinion, that would be “very bad news.”

This was explained in an interview with Servimedia in which he also maintained that those 1.5 million people are a “very relevant” amount for «no public system in the world can take charge»after being asked about some statements by the Minister of Health, Monica Graciabefore the media at the headquarters of ‘Por Talento Digital de Fundación ONCE’ in which he assured that the SNS would be able to take care of Muface officials.

Furthermore, Peralta stressed that Muface’s current situation can be explained with the main reason why Sanitas abandoned it, which is that it has been years since “the cost of production is greater than the income” and this generates a “risk” situation for the companies that provide the service. Thus, he maintained that there is a time when the “healthy” decision for companies is not to have clients who are “deficient”, which justified that other insurers are following the same step that Sanitas took at the time.

Likewise, in the current context in which Asisa is the only insurer that remains in Muface, Peralta pointed out that it will be the company itself that will assess its circumstances and “give the answer” whether it can assume the situation as the only company.









On the other hand, the CEO of Sanitas was open to public-private solutions and alliances that concern health issues because “you just have to look at the world and other countries” and see that there are “many public-private solutions” that have been implemented. underway and that “they provide health solutions that work very well.”