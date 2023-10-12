The UAE Central Bank announced an auction of government bonds on October 16.

The auction includes four issues of “M-BILL” treasury bonds, the first for 28 days for up to 6,000 million dirhams, the second for 84 days for up to 2,500 million dirhams, the third for 168 days for up to 4,000 million dirhams, and the third for 280 days for up to 5,500 million dirhams. .

The release date will be October 18, with the first issue due on November 15, 2023, the second issue on January 10, 2024, the third issue on April 3, 2024, and the fourth issue on July 24, 2024.