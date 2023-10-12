The last time Massimiliano Catena certified his presence in the great family album of our football was 27 September 1992. Cosenza-Ternana is played at the San Vito in Cosenza, the hosts are one goal down, ten minutes left before the end. From a distance that a local TV commentator defines as “remarkable” – yes, it is, it’s almost thirty meters – Catena receives the ball, raises his head and charges the shot. The result is a trajectory that first rises and then descends, like the paper airplanes that we threw at school as children, when boredom won and the classroom became a playground. It’s the goal that wins the draw: Catena starts running all over the pitch, until his teammates reach him, push him to the ground and hug him. It’s a party. Actually no. Nobody knows that this is goodbye.