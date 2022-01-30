NE Sunday, January 30, 2022, 9:51 p.m.



The European Business and Innovation Center of Murcia (Ceeim) in its annual balance highlights the value of the innovative talent of the entrepreneurs in its incubator and its role in the leap to digitalization of SMEs in the Region.

In this regard, companies will be able to count on European ‘Next Generation’ funds for their digital transformation and on advice from Ceeim to their related companies.

The director of the Development Institute (INFO) and president of Ceeim, Joaquín Gómez, highlighted that “the participation of regional technology startups in digital transformation is advantageous for our business fabric due to the physical proximity of cutting-edge technology providers, which it represents agility in care and cost reduction.” He added that “the presence of technology companies places us as a community prone to innovation and reinforces our change in the production model.”

Ceeim and its startup incubator with innovative and technological projects constitute actions under programs promoted by the regional government that are aligned with the European Commission and whose mission is to transfer their knowledge to the regional business fabric.

Tools 4.0



The products and services of emerging and technological companies are based on their own developments that are innovative and have been obtained using disruptive technologies, which are the protagonists of the ongoing digital transformation, such as artificial intelligence, artificial vision and the internet of things. Also in this group are industrial robotics, automation and Big Data, augmented, virtual or mixed reality and engineering applied to telecommunications.

Companies linked to Ceeim have a wide range of proposals to implement in SMEs in the Region related to Business Intelligence and analytics, to improve their decision-making processes, for those who wish to digitize and optimize management with their clients, as well as to optimize your administrative processes, logistics and costs.