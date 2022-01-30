After the death of the Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer, an interview he had with the journalist Carlos Marín for the program “Assault on Reason” has resurfaced, where, among various topics, they talked about the organ donation. He told the story of a friend of his daughter María Gimena Boccadoro; When her husband died, she saved several lives by donating her organs.

“It happens that a man who I knew little got ahead of us,” said Diego Verdaguer, husband of fellow Argentine singer Amanda Miguel. “A 46-year-old man who did many things for others, even when he died, he was an organ donor, so he helped 35 people when he died, he left as a hero.”

His daughter María Gimena told him that all the hospital staff gathered to applaud the generous action of said man, “he says it was an exciting thing, he is a hero, the story moved me deeply.” Given this, Diego Verdaguer announced having registered to donate his organs when he died.

I am a donor and that is how it is written, if something happens to me and my organs are in good condition, I am a donor, I did it a few years ago.

Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandez, real name of singer, songwriter and music producer, died at 70 years of age, the afternoon of Thursday, January 27, 2022, as a result of some health problems derived from his contagion of Covid-19. The father of the singer Ana Victoria, was several days in a hospital in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Claudia López Ibarra, who was her publicist in Mexico, informed the AP news agency that the interpreter of “La ladrona” if you were vaccinated against Covid-19, however, “the virus attacked him in the United States when the Delta variant was present.”

He also commented that Diego Verdaguer frequently traveled to the United States, especially since the birth of his grandson Lucca, son of Ana Victoria, who lives in Los Angeles, California.

Until now his relatives have not commented on the donation of his organs; it is known that a private funeral will be held and his body will be cremated.