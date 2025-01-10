It is no secret that the Cavaliers are completing a brilliant season with a cumulative balance of 33 wins and four losses. This time, they beat the Raptors at home by 132-126 and extended their undefeated record to twelve games without losing. Darius Garland was crowned with a stellar and decisive performance against the Canadian team with 40 points and nine assists. Evan Mobley (21 points, rebounds and six assists), Caris LeVert (18 points) and Jarrett Allen (18 points and 15 rebounds) also contributed to his team.

On the Toronto team, Scottie Barnes stood out as usual (24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists), in addition to what was offered by Chris Boecher (23 points and 12 rebounds) and Poeltl (17 points, seven rebounds and six assists).

In Detroit, the Warriors prevailed against the Pistons after dominating the entire game and getting complicated in the fourth quarter. The final result was 104-107 in favor of Steve Kerr’s team. Buddy Hield was coming off an injury and was key with 19 points and five assists, added to the double-doubles of Curry (17 points and ten rebounds) and Jackson-Davis (14 points and ten rebounds). On the Michigan side, Cunningham (32 points, six rebounds and eight assists) and Malik Beasley (21 points) stood out.

On the other hand, the Rockets put themselves in the hands of a great Sengun (32 points and 14 assists) to beat the Grizzlies 115-119 at home in a changing game that had two quarters for each club. The Turk was well accompanied by Jalen Green (27 points) and Fred VanVleet (22 points).

The Memphis team was led by Ja Morant (27 points), Jaren Jackson Jr. (21 points and eight rebounds) and Desmond Bane (16 points).

Playing at home, the Mavericks came back against the Blazers from a game in which they lost by ten with four and a half minutes left in the game. Dereck Lively II took advantage of the first game in which he played at least 35 minutes to record a decisive double-double (21 points and 16 rebounds).

PJ Washington (23 points and 14 rebounds) and Jaden Hardy, who excelled coming off the bench with 25 points in 29 minutes, were also essential in turning the score around. On the part of the Portland franchise, the contributions of Anfernee Simons (22 points) and Shaedon Sharpe (22 points and eight rebounds) were not enough.

The game between the Lakers and the Hornets had to be postponed due to the wave of fires that are shaking California. In fact, the family of Los Angeles franchise coach JJ Redick had to be evacuated and finally lost their home to the flames.

Read also