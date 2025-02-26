One of the most relevant philosophies of the former US president Nixon was the so -called “mad theory.” Its definition was simple: if it acted irrationally, the countries with which it negotiated (especially the communists) would not know what to stick to and fear that they could launch an atomic bomb, which would force them to go with much more care when making decisions so as not to anger Nixon and risk such an answer. Donald Trump seems to have resurrected this theory, but applied to markets: Wall Street has been trembling weeks, without knowing what to expect With the president, and the concern does not stop growing every time Trump opens his mouth to threaten more and more tariffs to more people, changing dates and types without order or concert.

The main weapon that everyone fears that can use are tariffs. And chaos has not stopped growing. At the beginning of the month, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffin addition to shooting the price of gasoline For US consumers. Those tariffs were going into force on February 4, but on the last day, already in the discount time, Trump invented an excuse to postpone them for a month.

But l30 days of postponement – in reality, 28 – decreed by Trump are about to end again, and The American president has promised that this time it is serious. Or that’s what he said on Tuesday, when he announced to the press that “they were in the planned calendar.” But eSte Wednesday, at his first meeting with his cabinet, Trump said no, that they would go into force in April.

Are we staying that date, then? The reality is that the order that is in force at this time, which he published at the beginning of the month, maintains all the conditions defined then, with a simple added paragraph to change the entry date of February 4 to March 4. In other words, Trump does not need to do anything for the economic ‘bomb’ already scheduled to explode at that time. In any case, I would have to approve a new order to deactivate or extend the calendar. The Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, has suggested that they could postpone them again if they show progress again in border control, opening the door to another last minute extension.

But if there is something that markets do not like it is precisely not being able to make plans or short term. What happens if Trump shows that ‘he is crazy’ and orders to go with the tariffs to Canada and Mexico? That, Overnight, the economy of three countries would explode through the airwith enormous damage to numerous companies, mass layoffs and a top -level social chaos.

More tariffs every week

And if only the constant threats of economic war against their neighbors and main commercial partners, it would be enough. But it is that Trump insists on lighting watchmaking pumps almost every week. Two ago, Trump threatened to put tariffs at practically the entire planet, claiming that VAT is a tariff (which is incorrect). Last week, he threatened cars, drugs and semiconductors worldwide. And today he has threatened the EU in particular. To all of them, by the way, he promises 25%tariffs, which seems to have become their lucky number.

Investors, until now, seem to be given the sitting that Trump bricks but does not bite, and that all these threats are nothing more than lanterns that will end anything when the time of truth is. But the problem is that it cannot be assumed to be like this: the 10% tariffs against China did go ahead, causing a counterattack from the Asian country.

And the biggest problem is that Trump seems to be convinced that tariffs are good: It has been ensuring decades that tariffs bring “prosperity and wealth” and claiming that putting tariffs to right -handed and sinister will allow you to lower taxes, almost believing that these rates would be paid by foreign countries and not US consumers. Some phrases that would faint to any economist and that are not fun at Wall Street.

At the moment, media such as Wall Street Journalwho openly supported Trump in the electoral campaign, have been asking him for weeks to reverse his electoral promises and do not impose tariffs, warning of the damage he would mean for the economy. Citizens, meanwhile, seem to have taken note of the message and consumer confidence has fallen strongly this month: the expectations of recession and fear of an inflationary rebound have grown. Even the great entrepreneurs and bankers of Wall Street who supported Trump waiting for a new era of economic bonanza begin to tell the media that are increasingly concerned: what if it is not a performance? What if Trump is really crazy?

Trump won a second mandate in the White House reminding the Americans the good that was the economy between 2017 and 2020, when Covid put everything upside down. But that magnificent economy of 2017 came from other excellent 7 years previousafter the recovery of the world financial crisis. Trump just kept his foot in the accelerator and surrounded himself with orthodox people and willing to tell him no or Even to withdraw from his table an order to impose tariffs, as Gary Cohn did in 2018. This time, however, the economy drags more doubts, inflation stalks, and Trump has done everything possible to get rid of anyone who could take the opposite. Today he has assured that his cabinet must obey his orders, “all”, without grinding. And Wall Street is not making any funny.