Last year there were a total of 3,663 agreements collective agreements with economic effects in 2024, of which 845 were signed that same year, with an average salary increase of 3.71%, nine tenths above the average inflation for 2024, which stands at 2.8%. The rest of the agreements, 2,818, were signed in previous years and include an average salary increase of 2.89%.

In the month of December, the salaries agreed upon in the agreement rose on average by 3.07% last December, a figure slightly higher than that recorded the previous month (3.05%) and almost three tenths above the CPI advance of December, whose interannual rate was 2.8%, according to the collective bargaining statistics published monthly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

This average salary increase of 3.07% registered in December is the highest in 2024 and with it, it exceeds 3% for the fifth consecutive month, a percentage that has not been reached since December 2023.

The final data on year-on-year inflation for the month of December must still be confirmed by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) next Wednesday, January 15, but it hardly changes.









The average salary increase included in the agreements registered until December of last year (3.07%) is in line with the guidelines set by CCOO, UGT, CEOE and Cepyme in the V Interconfederal Collective Bargaining Agreement (AENC).

Specifically, this agreement recommends salary increases of 3% for both this year and 2025, with a salary review clause that, in the event of deviation from inflation, could imply additional increases of up to 1% for each of the years. of the agreement (2023-2025).

The agreements provide for an average increase of 3.71%

Most of the agreements recorded last year in the Labor statistics were signed in previous years although they would take effect in 2024.

In total, the 3,663 agreements registered last year provided protection to more than 10.6 million workers.

Lack of salary review clauses

According to Labor statistics, most of the agreements registered in 2024 do not have salary review clause to avoid losses of purchasing power. Specifically, of the 3,663 agreements counted, only the 24.7% (904 agreements) had a salary guarantee clause and of them, 579 contemplate that it be applied retroactively.

The agreements that include a review clause affect more than 3.66 million workers of the more than 10.6 million covered by the agreements registered in 2024, the equivalent of 34.5% of the total, a rate higher than that of November ( 33.1%).

In this way, almost two out of three workers They lack safeguard clauses in their collective agreements. However, the number of workers protected with this instrument is more than 13 points higher than that in December 2023 (21.08%).

Of the total agreements registered last year, 2,672 were company agreements, with effects on 641,642 workers and an average salary increase of 2.8%, while 991 were sectoral agreements and covered almost 10 million workers, with a salary increase average of 3.09%.

The average working day agreed in the agreement was at the end of 2024 in 1,755.7 hours per year per worker (1,708.2 hours in company agreements and 1,758.8 in higher level agreements).