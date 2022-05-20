Marcelo Flores has made a final decision regarding his future at the national team level, in an emotional statement, the Arsenal jewel thanked the Canadian Federation for its interest and ruled out any possibility of representing England and definitively chose El Tri today Directed by Gerardo Martino, consciously or unconsciously, the youngster has taken an important step towards Qatar 2022.
This decision was celebrated by the Mexican Football Federation as well as by the fans of the Mexican team and, on the other hand, there were regrets within the Canadian team, who even, after seeing Flores lost, tried to ruin the Tri and the player’s party before that he himself will announce his position.
MedioTiempo informs that the Canadian federations leaked the information to the people of Arsenal out of the London club itself who will announce the decision of Marcelo Flores and thus avoid the emotion and party that both the player and the Mexican team did, however, it seems that prudence or simply disinterest were present in the gunner squad, who did not come forward to make any announcement. In the end, what matters is what happens and what you have on the court, and El Tri has one of the most important talents in the world.
