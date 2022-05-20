The public wants a new game of Dino Crisis. Over the past few years we’ve seen a number of fan-made projects that reimagine Capcom’s classic series on modern consoles. While the Japanese company ignores these prayers, a particular user has decided to create his own Dino Crisis game using Unreal Engine 5, and your work looks pretty good.

Recently, the user known as Enfant Terrible posted a trailer for a remake of the first Dino Crisiswhich was created using the Unreal Engine 5. The final work looks spectacular. Considering that we are talking about a survival horror, the atmosphere and the fearsome prehistoric creatures are top notch. This was what its creator commented:

“Check out this GREAT video of different Unreal Engine 5 reels and projects and imagine what a DINO CRISIS remake or the new DINO CRISIS 4 would look like using this new engine.”

Although in the future Capcom will give us exoprimalan action game where we fight against dinosaurs, fans are still looking forward to the return of Regina and company. Alongside this, let’s not forget the hundreds of fan projects trying to remaster the first game in the series for PC using various mods.

The work being done with Unreal Engine 5 looks better every day. This new trailer looks so real, I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually see something similar at a Capcom presentation. It’s about time the Dino Crisis series is back.

Via: Enfant Terrible