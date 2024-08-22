The Callisto Protocol Spin-Off Shooter Redacted Release Date was announced by Striking Distance Studios with a trailer created during Gamescom: the game will be available starting October 31 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Someone may have also noticed the change of nameas the project was initially called Project Birdseye. Furthermore, with the announcement made at the Cologne fair, the PlayStation and Xbox versions were also confirmed, which will arrive at the same time as the PC version.

The setting of Redacted is the same as the sci-fi survival horror, the Black Iron prison, within the a story that takes place parallel to that of The Callisto Protocol and in which we play the role of a prison guard dealing with the revolt of infected inmates.

The roguelike approach implies that every failure will be an opportunity to grow, unlocking permanent power-ups and experimenting with the many weapons that make up the game’s arsenal, each more devastating than the last.