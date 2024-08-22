Ciudad Juarez.- This morning, at the facilities of the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA) of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), the Forum “Women’s political rights: advances and setbacks in 2024” was held, within the framework of the 77th Ordinary Meeting of the City Council Commission on Women and Gender Equality, headed by Councilor Patricia Mendoza.

During the forum, three main topics were addressed, in what was the last meeting before the new Municipal Administration took office.

The first topic analyzed the most significant advances in women’s political participation during 2024, highlighting the factors that have contributed to these achievements.

The second explored how female politicians have balanced their personal lives with their public activity, reflecting on the challenges and strategies adopted.

“At work, there are roles that many of my colleagues had, such as being parents and taking care of their homes. In my case, I do not have a husband or children. The challenge was that part of my personal time was considered work time, when although I do not have those roles, my activities within my personal life were different. That was an issue that I had to address and assert,” said Councilwoman Amparo Beltrán, who was on the panel of guests.

Finally, the discussion focused on how the diversity of roles and levels of participation of women have influenced the creation of more inclusive and representative agendas this year.

A unanimous consensus among the speakers and activists was the recognition of the great progress represented by the election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the first female president of Mexico, a historic event for the country, as expressed by Councilwoman Mendoza.

The forum, held at the Jesús Macías Delgadillo Auditorium in ICSA Building V, was attended by around 60 people, both women and men.

Among the personalities who participated were Councilwoman Vanessa Mora, who served as moderator; Lucía Chavira Acosta, general director of the DIF Juárez; Zuliy Abbud Esparza, head of the State Commission on Human Rights (CEDH); and Councilwoman Amparo Beltrán Ceballos.