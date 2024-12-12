Christmas is just around the corner and it shows in the atmosphere. The streets are full of lights and decorations and the stores are filled with people who go in search of the best gifts.

There are also people who are already thinking about the menu they will prepare during the holidays. And it is that the lunches and dinners On these dates they are the order of the day. There are those who receive the meetings with joy and enthusiasm. However, others do not see them so favorably. Are gatherings, focused on eating and drinkingare an ordeal for them, since they fear gaining weight due to excesses.

The nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has explained on his social networks how avoid gaining weight during christmas. The expert assures that it can be achieved if you follow these five tips. In addition, it is not necessary to refuse any food. How not to gain weight during Christmas, according to nutritionist Pablo Ojeda Pablo Ojeda has shared a video in which he offers his followers five ‘tips’ for not gain weight during Christmas.





First of all, the nutritionist indicates that you can “enjoy everything”although he considers that It is very important to “moderate the portions”. «Eat in small quantities, but do not refuse to taste the typical Christmas delicacies. If you don’t do it now, when are you going to do it?” he comments. The expert emphasizes that It is essential not to arrive hungry to the meetings. And how to get it? Ojeda gives the answer: «You can eat a healthy snack like a cucumber or a couple of carrots. Pablo Ojeda affirms that we must “prioritize protein.” «Being one of the most satiating macronutrients, it will help you feel satisfied and It will prevent cravings and snacking more than necessary.», he clarifies. The nutritionist reminds us of the importance of staying hydrated. «Many times we confuse hunger with thirst. Always try to have water in your hand,” he says. Finally, Pablo Ojeda believes that, even if we are on vacation, we should continue doing sports. «Just a little exercise every day makes a difference. Go, run, do squats, nothing… but move,” he concludes.

