A recent study conducted by a real estate company reflected that in the orange city, located in California, United Statesit is almost impossible to move today because approximately 96 percent of homes are full and vacancies are filled in a few days.

Beyond the fact that to live in Orange County it is necessary to have a high salary to meet the costs of living, currently it becomes almost impossible to move to the city due to another factorwhich corresponds to the accommodation availability.

A study recently published by the real estate agency Rent Cafe showed that about 96 percent of the accommodations are full, and The few that are released are occupied in a matter of days. The study was based on vacancy rates, duration of vacancy, and the percentage of tenants who decide to stay permanently.

With these figures on the table, the researchers determined that Orange County tenant renewal rate is 60 percent, followed in the ranking by San Diego and Silicon Valley. Chain CBS News shared the information and talked with a woman who spent three years waiting for a rental in the citywho advised tenants who want to move to share their search on social networks to have more possibilities.

How much does it cost to live in Orange County, California?

Availability is not the only factor that makes the inhabitants of Orange privileged individuals. A study by the Hamilton Project of the Brookings Institution noted that the Pacific coast, especially the area surrounding San Francisco, is one of the most prosperous in the United States.

In Orange County, residents They have an average annual family income of US$78,150, with a poverty rate of 8 percent and a life expectancy of more than 83 years. Furthermore, according to the most recent official statistics from the United States Department of Labor Statistics, dating back to December 2023, the unemployment rate in the city is 3.8 percent.