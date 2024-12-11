Today there will be no home delivery, but there will be sales in the usual places

Today there will be no home delivery except for schools, health centers, nursing homes and areas affected by DANA. Transport companies report that they lose 1.80 euros for each container delivered and remember that Spain has the cheapest butane in Europe

12/11/2024



Updated at 10:01 a.m.





The strike of the companies that distribute butane in Spain is entering its sixth day today without the Ministry of Ecological Transition having given any signs that it is going to negotiate, according to the Spanish Federation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Fedglp).









