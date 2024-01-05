Genoa – In Sardinia the theft of sand does not stop with the end of the bathing season. And there is no end to a phenomenon that has unfortunately been repeated for years (click here and here). At the port of Olbia Isola Bianca the security agents of the Port System Authority of the Sea of ​​Sardinia intercepted two German tourists who were about to embark with their camper on a ferry headed to Livorno with two plastic bags filled with sand and shells taken illicitly from the island's beaches. Today's case is the first case of its kind discovered in 2024 in Sardinia.