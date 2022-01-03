A bus with Russians got into an accident in the Vitebsk region of Belarus, colliding with a car. About it informs press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

A Scania tourist bus traveling to the regional center collided with a Renault passenger car on the 199th kilometer of the M8 highway “Vitebsk – Mogilev – Gomel” at about 14:00. As a result of the accident, the bus overturned and the 31-year-old Renault driver was killed. Among the tourists there are victims, at the moment they are being helped. At the scene of the accident, employees of the traffic police, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and an investigative and operational group work.

At the end of December, it was reported that a minibus traveling from Moscow to Donetsk crashed in the Rostov region. The driver of Mercedes Vito lost control and collided with a truck driving in the same direction. “The accident killed three people and injured six people. Among the dead were two Donetsk residents, all the victims were also residents of Donetsk.