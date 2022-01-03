The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will be remembered for the world championship fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, won by the Dutch Red Bull on the last lap of the last GP on the calendar. However, the duel between the two drivers hit the headlines several times also for some contacts; in this regard, further controversies over the maneuvers carried out on the track were added criticisms for the decisions of the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi, often challenged for the issuance of some verdicts judged to be contradictory or inconsistent. Accusations made not only by team principals or drivers directly involved in certain episodes, but also by enthusiasts or former professionals. Among these, there is no lack Stefan Johansson, present on the starting grid throughout the 1980s with a past marked by his experience at the wheel of McLaren and Ferrari.

The 65-year-old has in fact expressed his thoughts on the work of the Australian, not going for the subtle: “First of all – commented – I think it’s good for F1 that everyone has intervened, and that there has been so much passion on both sides, for Lewis or for Max. Whether intentional or not, the entertainment value of this controversy has skyrocketed. However, I think there must be a balance somewhere, because Masi’s decisions make no sense at any level. It has completely ignored any level of common sense on what would be a right way to handle the situation. The only thing he should have done in Abu Dhabi was what he actually did in the previous race: as soon as the Safety Car was decreed with five laps to go, he should have put the Red flag. You would have made everyone go back to the pits while they cleared the track, allowing them to put on new tires and start from there. Just like happened in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. If that had been done, we could have had a good five-lap race for the championship. Instead, decisions made and ideas changed at the last moment have handed the race on a silver platter to Max and Red Bull, all after Lewis had an impeccable race ”.

In conclusion, Johansson also admitted that he had made some comments before the Abu Dhabi GP, which turned out to be spot on: “I said I was hoping I was wrong – he added – but I had underlined my impression that the race would be decided by a move by the Race Direction, making a random call as has often happened in recent seasons. Abu Dhabi was the culmination of all these bad decisions, which seem to have increased over the years “.