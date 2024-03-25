This time yes. After the two previous announcements, night public transport on demand from the municipality of Murcia will finally come into operation during the Spring Festival. This is a pilot test that will start next Friday night and will last until the Saturday of the Burial of the Sardine. This will open a period of eight days that will come with an important novelty compared to what was initially announced: it will be a free service, at least during this festive period, since it is not ruled out that the experience can be extended over time once the festivities conclude, although, in this case, yes, with the corresponding ticket payment.

The proposal will only cover, however, ten districts in the east of the municipality – adding to a total of 140,000 residents who will benefit from the initiative – and which are, on the other hand, those that run on lines 30 and 31, two of the most in demand within of the bus service concession. It is also the area in which users have responded best to the operation of the 'buhobús' service when it has been operational, according to the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz.

“These circumstances make this area the most suitable to carry out the study on the usefulness of on-demand transportation, taking into account the number of inhabitants and simplicity of the road corridors,” the councilor added. The twenty stops around which this proposal will operate will be located in the districts of Alquerías, El Raal, Santa Cruz, Llano de Brujas, Puente Tocinos, Zeneta, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján, Los Dolores and in the Murcian capital itself. , with three points: Las Atalayas, Plaza Circular and Alameda de Colón.

The service will be managed through the 'Busme' mobile application, which will be available shortly in the Google and Apple stores, for both Android and IOS devices. However, users can now register on the enabled website. Through this 'app' you can select the origin and destination stop, with time slots for the start of the trip every five minutes, within an operating schedule that will go from 11 at night to three in the morning. José Enrique Pérez, manager of Transport of Murcia, concessionaire of the 'Coloraos', explains that there may be a variation of up to 15 minutes in the pace of the expedition with respect to the selected transit time. Depending on the requests received, the application will thus offer the most appropriate and optimal route to cover the demand at all times.

Loaned by 'los coloraos'



Although the night service has historically been provided by the district transport service concessionaire, which is currently managed by Monbus, on this occasion the person responsible for urban transport will be in charge of a service framed within a pilot test. which seeks to collect data for the tender for the municipality's new public transportation model. The decision is based on the full availability of Transport de Murcia vehicles at those times, as well as their versatility, since buses of different sizes are available, which can be adapted to needs depending on demand.

Seven presidents of municipal boards from the districts included in this proposal were present at the presentation of the service, which took place this Monday. «Our neighbors are looking forward to having proposals like these, after the withdrawal of the 'owlbus'; The special service enabled during last Christmas demonstrated it, since it was a success,” commented the local resident of El Raal, Antonio Soto. It remains to be seen if all citizens, and not just the youngest, will be able to adapt to such a novel proposal in the city as on-demand transportation. “To get on the bus, even if it is free, it will be necessary to have made the reservation, even if it was just a few minutes before, and to have a validation 'QR' code,” stressed Councilor Muñoz. But we must not forget, this is a pilot experience.

Stops of the new on-demand service



1. Beniel Bridge. Bridge Road, El Raal.

2. Vereda del Marchante. Calle Mayor, 685, El Raal.

3. Church. Calle Mayor, 347, El Raal.

4. The Plaza. Plaza Nuestra Señora de la Oliva, Alquerías.

5. El Raal Crossing. Calle Mayor, 89, El Raal.

6. Beams. Calle Mayor, 41, Santa Cruz.

7. Javielo. Avenida de Puente Tocinos, 63, Llano de Brujas.

8. The Gondola. Calle Mayor, 205, Puente Tocinos.

9. Bacon Bridge. Calle Mayor, 113, Puente Tocinos.

10. Church. Calle Mayor, 69, Puente Tocinos.

11. Pharmacy. Juan Carlos I Street, Zeneta.

12. Sánchez and Galindo. Avenida de Murcia, 74, Los Ramos.

13. The Ramos. Avenida de Murcia, 17, Los Ramos.

14. Church. Calle Mayor, 45, Torreagüera.

15. Saint Blaise. Carretera de San Javier, 98, Torreagüera.

16. San Francisco. Monteazahar Avenue, 7, Beniaján.

17. Marín Curve. Avenida de la Región Murciana, 59, Los Dolores.

18. Circular Plaza. Plaza Circular, 14, Murcia.

19. Carrefour Atalayas. Molina de Segura street, Murcia.

20. Alameda de Colón.Barrio del Carmen, Murcia.